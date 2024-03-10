24 Hours With Gaspar OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From 24 Hours with Gaspar |

24 Hours with Gaspar will be released on the OTT platform on March 14, 2024. It is directed by Award-winning Indonesian filmmaker Yosep Anggi Noen, the film won Best Adapted Screenplay at the Busan International Film Festival.

Where to watch 24 Hours with Gaspar

The crime thriller-based genre movie 24 Hours with Gaspar will premiere on Netflix. The movie is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by Sabda Armando.

Plot

Talking about the film, Neon said that 24 Hours with Gaspar shows a time that is not bright, but it retains a glimmer of hope. He further adds that the characters of the film are painted in shades beyond the conventional split of good and bad.

The trailer was released on September 26, 2023, whereas the teaser was introduced in 2022. After losing his childhood friend Kirana, when her father sold her off, Gasper was never the same again; however, now he decides to take vengeance to retrieve an exclusive and kill the man who took Kirana away.

Cast

The film stars an Indonesian cast comprising Reza Rahardian, Laura Basuki, Dewi Irawan, Sal Priadi, Kristo Immanuel, Dewi Irawan, Shofia Shireen, Iswadi Pratama and Shenina Cinnamon.

All About The Movie

The film was scheduled to release in Indonesian cinemas in 2024, however, it will now premiere on Netflix.

24 Hours with Gaspar was written by M. Irfan Ramli and produced by Cristian Imanuell and Yulia Evina Bhara under Legacy Pictures, Visinema Pictures and KawanKawan Media.

The cinematography was done by Teoh Gay Hian and edited by Akhmad Fesdi Anggoro and, the music was composed by Ricky Lionardi.