Chicken Nugget OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform |

Chicken Nugget revolves around a girl transforming into a chicken nugget. If you are someone who loves and admires K-drama, then this is something you would not want to miss.

Where to watch Chicken Nugget

Chicken Nugget has generated significant curiosity among fans due to various intriguing elements. In 2023, Yoo-Jung won hearts as a bossy CEO in the show My Demon, opposite Song Kang. Her next project will be a series in which she will appear as a mere chicken nugget.

The series is set to be released on Netflix on March 15, 2024. Mark your calendar and highlight the date with a bold marker so you don't miss the series.

Plot

Choi Sun-man (Ryu Seung-Yong), a father finds himself in trouble when his daughter, Choi Min-ah (Kim Yoo-Jung), mysteriously transforms into a chicken nugget after using a bizarre machine.

The trailer introduces Baek-Joong (Ahn Jae-hong), who greets Sun-man. As Min-ah opens the mysterious machine, she vanishes, leaving behind only a single nugget.

This is just the beginning of an exciting and unpredictable journey in the series. The storyline follows Sun-man, who embarks on an adventurous and comedic quest to find a way to reverse his daughter's transformation from a chicken nugget to a human. The show promises to leave you eagerly anticipating what comes next.

Cast

Kim Yoo Jung, who is known for her roles in 20th Century Girl and the 8th Night, takes on the lead role of Choi Min Ah; Ahn Jae Hong, who is known for his work in The Kingdom, plays the role of Ko Baek Joong; and Ryu Seung Ryong, famous for his work in Miracle in Cell No. 7 and Kingdom, plays the role of Choi Sun Man.