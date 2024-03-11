Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From Main Atal Hoon |

Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon will be premiered on an OTT platform on March 14, 2024. The biographical drama follows the political career and life of India's beloved leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Where to watch Main Atal Hoon

The historical drama-based movie will be available on ZEE5. It was released in theaters on January 19, 2024. The plot of the movie is crafted in a way that the audience will be taken through Atal Bihari Vajpayee's early life, career, and significant contributions to the nation's progress.

Plot

Talking about the film, Main Atal Hoon, portrays the phenomenal political career of a man who served as the Prime Minister of India thrice. He was not only a great politician but also a poet.

The movie highlights his role in leading India during challenging times, including the Kargil War against Pakistan and the Pokhran nuclear tests. The movie also reveals his struggles and relationships with friends and family.

Cast

Main Atal Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Shri. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ekta Kaul as Rajkumari Kaul, Krishna Saajnani as a reporter, Rajesh Dubey as Nanaji Deshmukh, Ajay Purkar as KB Hedgewar, Prasanna Ketkar as MS Golwalkar, Salim Mulla as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Gauri Sukhtankar as Sushma Swaraj, Paula McGlynn as Sonia Gandhi, Sapna Yadav as Kamala Nehru, Haresh Khatri as Jawaharlal Nehru, Harshad Kumar as Pramod Mahajan, Eklakh Khan as Jayaprakash Narayan, Rajesh Khatri as Morarji Desai among others.

All about the movie

The film was directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studious production companies.

It was made under a budget of Rs 20 crore and had a collection of Rs 8.65 crore at the box office.