 Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentMain Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Pankaj Tripathi-starrer Mai Atal Hoon is all set to make its OTT debut soon

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, March 11, 2024, 03:01 PM IST
article-image
Still Image From Main Atal Hoon |

Pankaj Tripathi's Main Atal Hoon will be premiered on an OTT platform on March 14, 2024. The biographical drama follows the political career and life of India's beloved leader and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Where to watch Main Atal Hoon

The historical drama-based movie will be available on ZEE5. It was released in theaters on January 19, 2024. The plot of the movie is crafted in a way that the audience will be taken through Atal Bihari Vajpayee's early life, career, and significant contributions to the nation's progress.

Plot

Talking about the film, Main Atal Hoon, portrays the phenomenal political career of a man who served as the Prime Minister of India thrice. He was not only a great politician but also a poet.

The movie highlights his role in leading India during challenging times, including the Kargil War against Pakistan and the Pokhran nuclear tests. The movie also reveals his struggles and relationships with friends and family.

Cast

Main Atal Hoon stars Pankaj Tripathi as Shri. Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ekta Kaul as Rajkumari Kaul, Krishna Saajnani as a reporter, Rajesh Dubey as Nanaji Deshmukh, Ajay Purkar as KB Hedgewar, Prasanna Ketkar as MS Golwalkar, Salim Mulla as Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, Gauri Sukhtankar as Sushma Swaraj, Paula McGlynn as Sonia Gandhi, Sapna Yadav as Kamala Nehru, Haresh Khatri as Jawaharlal Nehru, Harshad Kumar as Pramod Mahajan, Eklakh Khan as Jayaprakash Narayan, Rajesh Khatri as Morarji Desai among others.

Read Also
Jesus Revolution OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform
article-image

All about the movie

The film was directed by Ravi Jadhav and produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Sandeep Singh and Kamlesh Bhanushali under Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studious production companies.

It was made under a budget of Rs 20 crore and had a collection of Rs 8.65 crore at the box office.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

Main Atal Hoon OTT Release Date: Know About Cast, Plot & Platform

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Plot & Platform

HanuMan OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Plot & Platform

Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

Oscars 2024 Has Aamir Khan Connection And Anu Malik Is The Link

Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Award Show In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'What Was The Need?'...

Atlee Touches Shah Rukh Khan's Feet At Award Show In Mumbai, Netizens Ask 'What Was The Need?'...

Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam Takes A Dig At 'Fake' Award Shows, Reveals Why She Stopped Attending Them

Oscars 2024: Yami Gautam Takes A Dig At 'Fake' Award Shows, Reveals Why She Stopped Attending Them