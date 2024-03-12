Frida OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Platform & Other Details

It's been decades since Salma Hayek was seen as Frida Kahlo's character. It was one of the most celebrated movies. Despite several ups and downs, the Mexican-American actress beautifully played the character and impressed the audience. Now, the documentary film is scheduled to release digitally on March 15, 2024.

Where to watch Frida

Since its release on the silver screens, viewers are anticipating its release on OTT. According to the reports, the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

Frida Kahlo was often criticised for her physical appearance, being referred to as one of the ugliest women. Her paintings and art narrate the story of her life. Despite struggling with health conditions and mental trauma, Frida's art amazed everyone.

Production and cast

Frida has been produced by Sara Bernstein, Loren Hammonds, Alexandra Johnes, Justin Wilkes and Katie Maguire under Imagine Documentaries, Storyville Films and Time Studios.

Apart from Frida Kahlo, the cast includes Fernanda Echevarría del Rivero. The words of Kahlo, from her writing, are narrated by Fernanda Echevarria. The film was directed by Carla Gutierrez and edited by Carla Gutierrez and David Teague.

Gutierrez's series has a running time of 87 minutes and music was composed by Victor Hernández and Stumpfhauser.

About Frida Kahlo

Frida Kahlo was born in 1907, three years before the Revolution of Mexico. Her mother was a Spanish native while her father was German. She had suffered from polio throughout her life. Her father was her inspiration as he was a professional photographer.

In 1929, she got married to her lover Diego Rivera, and started wearing traditional Tehuana attire. The costume consisted of a loose blouse with lots of gold jewelry, a beautiful floral headdress and a long skirt, which had become her trademark.

Later, Frida's husband Diego indulged in extra-marital affairs, even with her sister. This was one of the most shocking phases of her life.