Invincible Season 2 Part 2 OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Episodes & Platform

Invincible season 2, part 2, is scheduled to be released on the OTT platform from March 14, 2024, onwards. The first four episodes of Invincible were released in November 2023, and ever since, fans have been waiting for the second season.

Where to watch Invincible Season 2

The audience can watch Invincible Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Showrunner Simon Racioppa revealed in November that season 2 will be released in parts; the second part of the second season will be released on March 14, 2024. The episodes will be accessible only to Amazon Prime Video subscribers.

How many episodes are in Invincible Season 2

Invincible Season 2 has eight episodes. The first four episodes of Part One were released in 2023. While the remaining episodes of Part 2 will release in March and April, The release of episode 5 is scheduled for March 14th.

There was a long two-and-a-half-year wait for season two of the animated superhero show. After the release of the first part of season 2, it was a huge success..

About Season 3 of Invincible

The creator of the original comic book series and an executive producer confirmed that viewers will not have to wait any longer, as it promises that seasons two and three will be much closer together.

Cast

The cast for season 2, includes several notable actors such as Steven Yeun as Mark Grayson / Invincible, Sterling K Brown as Angstrom Levy, J.K. Simmons as Nolan Grayson / Omni-Man, Sandara On as Debbie Grayson, Zachary Quinto as Robot, Ross Marquand as Rudy Connors (Robot's new real body), Gillian Jacobs as Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve.

The series also features an ensemble cast that includes Jason Mantzoukas as Rex Sloan / Rex Splode, Chris Diamantopoulos as Donald Ferguson, Vidor, Malese Jow as Kate Cha / Dupli-Kate, Zazie Beetz as Amber Bennett, Andrew Rannells as William Clockwell, Phil LaMarr as Lucan, Kevin Michael Richardson as The Mauler Twins, Rhea Seehorn as Andressa, Tatiana Maslany as Queen Lizard, General Telia, among others.