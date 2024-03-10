Big Girls Don’t Cry OTT Release Date: Know All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From Big Girls Don’t Cry |

Big Girls Don't Cry will be premiered on the OTT platform on March 14, 2024. It is a coming-of-age school drama set against the backdrop of an all-girls boarding school.

Where to watch Big Girls Don’t Cry

You can watch the drama series on Prime Videos India. The series is directed by Kopal Naithani, Karan Kapadia and Sudhanshu Saria. Actress Pooja Bhatt shared a post of the series on her account and wrote “If there is one thing stronger than magic, it is sisterhood."

Plot

The trailer introduces Pooja Bhatt as the principal, who claims that the institution has played a vital role in shaping not only society but also the country. The video also shares a glimpse of seven girls preparing for their final year in school, intending to rule the campus.

The series takes audiences into the world of the Vandana Valley, where a group of young girls experiences adventures of friendship, love, independence, heartbreaks, and dreams.

Cast

The series stars Pooja Bhatt, Mukul Chadda, Raima Sen, Zoya Hussain, Avantika Vandannapu, Aneet Padda, Dalai Vidushi, Afrah Sayed, Lhakylia and Akshita Sood.

Pooja Bhatt who plays the role of principal said, she was ready for ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’ because she was drawn to the story, the setting, and the characters in it.

All about the series

The show was created by Nitya Mehra and co-directed by Sudhanshu Saria, Karan Kapadia, Kopal Naithani and Nitya Mehra.

Nitya said 'Big Girls Don’t Cry’ is her homage to the best years of her life. She said, "It’s an homage to my best friends, to sisterhood, and to the young girls that inspire me every day”.