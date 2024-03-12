Lal Salaam OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Rajnikanth-Starrer

Aishwarya Rajnikanth's film Lal Salaam is all set to stream on an OTT platform soon. The film, based on two aspiring cricketers from two different religious backgrounds, also stars superstar Rajnikanth who plays an extended cameo in the film.

Where to watch Lal Salaam

Rajnikanth's fans can watch the film after its digital release on March 15, 2024. The film will stream on the Netflix. The Tamil drama was released in theaters on February 9, 2024.

The movie is directed by Aishwarya Rajnikanth, daughter of superstar Rajnikanth, and features the actor in an extended cameo role as 'Moideen Bhai'.

Trailer of Lal Salaam

In the trailer, Rajnikanth's character talks about the message of communal harmony and peace in the midst of increasing religious hatred amongst the masses of different faiths. It also shows actors Vikranth and Vishal Vishnu who play the role of cricketers.

It also follows their struggle to follow their dream of making a career in the game of cricket, however, they are caught up in escalating communal conflicts and tensions in their locality.

Cast

The film was officially announced in November 2022. The film's cast includes Vishnu Vishal as Thirunavukarasu, son of Manickam and Rani, Vikranth as Shamsuddin, Livingston as Manickam, Senthil as Samikkannu, Jeevitha as Rani, KS Ravikumar as Ra. Sathyamoorthy, Thambi Ramaiah as Kathirvelan, Nirosha as Fathima, Ananthika Sanilkumar as Nandhini and Vivek Prasanna as Raji among others.

All About Lal Salaam

The background score and music have been composed by Academy Award-winning maestro AR Rahman in his maiden collaboration with writer and director Aishwarya Rajinikanth.

Subaskaran Allirajah produced the film under Lyca Productions. The movie was made with a budget of Rs 80-90 crore and earned Rs 361 crore at the box office.