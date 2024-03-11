HanuMan OTT Release Date: Check Cast, Plot & Platform

A still from Hanuman |

Director Prasanth Varma's superhero-based film HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer, is all set to stream on OTT, three months after its theatrical release. The film hit the big screens on December 12, 2023, and it received positive reviews from critics and audience. Now, the film is scheduled to release digitally on March 16, 2024.

Ever since its release on the silver screens, fans across the nation are anticipating its release on OTT.

Where to watch HanuMan

The Telugu film's OTT release has been delayed. HanuMan was expected to drop on OTT on March 2, but it did not happen.

According to media reports, HanuMan is expected to be released on March 16, 2024, on Zee5. Fans can watch Hindi version of the film on Jio Cinema.

Plot

In the land of Anjanadri, there was a man named Hanumanthu. One day, a thief gains the superpowers of Lord Hanuman, but his powers only work in sunlight.

The first superhero film on Lord Hanuman was also made in Telugu and it was titled Superman because it had a similar plot with Superman.

Cast

The film's cast includes Teja Sajja, Amritha Aiyer, Vinay Rai, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Raj Deepak Shetty, Vennela Kishore, Satya, Vennela Kishore, Getup Srinu among others.

All about HanuMan

The movie has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark in terms of its box office collection in India, thus achieving blockbuster status. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 60 crore.

HanuMan is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2024 and the eight-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide. Its immense success has led to the development of a sequel.

The movie was produced by K Niranjan Reddy under the banner of Primeshow Entertainment. The screenplay was written by Scriptsville, while the cinematography was taken care of by Dasaradhi Sivendra. The film's running time is 158 minutes and it was edited by Sai Babu Talari.