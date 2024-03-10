Bandidos OTT Release Date: All About Cast, Plot & Platform

Still Image From Bandidos |

Season 1 of Bandidos will stream on OTT platform starting March 13, 2024. The series stars Ester Expósito and Alfonso Dosal in lead roles.

Where to watch Bandidos

You can watch the adventurous series Bandidos on Netflix. Last year, Netflix announced that Bandidos, the Mexican-based heist series has been put under production, and now after almost ten months, it's going to be premiered on Netflix.

Bandidos has been directed by Adrian Grunberg who is known for directing Rambo: The last blood in 2019 and Get the Gringo in 2012. Netflix announced the Bandidos season one release date, shared the trailer on X, and wrote that Ester Expósito, Alfonso Dosal, and Juan Pablo Medina star in Bandidos. It is coming on March 13. A con man on the hunt for a lost treasure in the Mexican Caribbean recruits a group of misfits, each with a unique talent, to create the perfect team.

Plot

The series revolves around the story of two people who embark on a thrilling and dangerous journey to discover a treasure hidden within the depths of the ocean.

The treasure is hidden in an ancient Spanish galleon, a ship, that holds many secrets than just the money. Bandidos is a Spanish language, thriller series with a perfect blend of suspense, action and adventure which you will want to experience.

The series promises to give stunning visuals and a unique approach to the story, differentiating it from other action drama stories.

Cast

The cast of Bandidos includes Ester Expósito, Juan Pablo Medina, Nicolás Furtado, Andrea Chaparro, Mabel Cadena, Andrea Chaparro, Alfonso Dosal, Andres Baida and Bruno Bichir, Luis Gerardo Méndez and Sarah Nichols. Bandidos is produced by Stacky Perskie and Mark Holder, Andrew Wilson and Christine Holder.