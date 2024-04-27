'It Is Thrilling, Empowering': Ulka Gupta On Playing Role Of Single Mother In Main Hoon Saath Tere (Exclusive)

Ulka Gupta, who rose to fame with her performance as Rani Laxmi Bai on Zee TV, is all set to make a comeback after her last appearance in Star Plus' 'Banni Chow Home Delivery.' The actress who is coming back onscreen after a gap of almost a year will be seen essaying the character of a mother to a young boy in her upcoming show 'Main hoon sath tere.' In an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal, the 27 year old actress reveals the reason behind choosing to play a mother onscreen, which actresses often refrain from playing. Ulka also speaks about what was it for her with the show that she decided to take it up and the actress may have accidentally dropped a major spoiler about the story too.

When we asked Ulka why did she decide to make a comeback on TV with 'Main Hoon Sath Tere,' the actress said, ''Time and place I would say. I was in between a family crisis which is why I had to stay away from television for a brief while, However, when things got better, I decided to make a comeback and thought of resuming work or else I woukld have lost my vibe. After doing a few gigs here and there, I landed 'Main hoon sath tere.' I am so glad that the makers chose me and I could be a part of the show.''

Addressing the decision of taking the risk of playing a mother onscreen, something actresses usually refrain from doing, the 27 year old said, ''I would like to say 'Just.' I mean, why not? I wont lie, I also had this inhibition initially but I think we are conditioned now. Then I thought about how as an actress if I am thinking so much to essay the 'character' of a single mother, just imagine, being a single mother actually must be so challenging. I mean, the society must be really bothering you so much, just because you are not accompanied by a man or a family or you have a kid, you are going to be subjected to so many questions. So when I thought about it, I said why not? Isn't it very thrilling? It is an empowering character in itself. So, I know there are possibilities of being stereotyped but I hope I am able to change that on the basis of my merits.''

The actress, accidentally had revealed to us that she will be raising the child 'like a mother.' When we asked her if she is actually playing a mother or just raising a child like a mother, she smiled and said, ''Uski maa hoon main. I think you will know what is it when you watch the show.''

Main Hoon Sath Tere is produced by Sonali Jaffar. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Karan Vohra in the lead roles.