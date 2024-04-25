FPJ Exclusive: Karan Vohra On Story Of Main Hoon Sath Tere Being Similar To SRK-Nayantara's Love Story In Jawan: It Is A Whole Experience

Karan Vohra, last seen in Star Plus' show Imlie is all set to make a comeback with Zee TV's upcoming show 'Main hoon sath tere.' The actor, who embraced fatherhood last year and is all set to play a father onscreen with the show got in an exclusive conversation with the Free Press Journal about his experience of fatherhood coming in handy when he has to shoot with a child on the show.

Give us a little insight into your character and the show and what drew you to the character?

The name of my character is Aryamaan Bundela. The story of our show is based out of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. The primary story of our show is based on three characters; Janhvi, Kiaan and Aryamaan. Janvi is a single mother to Kiaan. She is both a mother and father to Kiaan. Kiaan however feels bad for Jaanvi and he is basically looking for a husband for Janvi and a father for himself. Aryamaan too has had similar issues. His father sends him off to America. He too longs for his father's love. The way Aryamaan's longing meets with Kiaan's longing and how does the universe conspire to bring the two of them together is the story of the show.

Since we are talking about fatherhood here, you too have recently embraced fatherhood. How has it been treating you?

I think there is nothing greater than this feeling. Only the people who are lucky enough get to embrace the joy of being parents.

Does the experience of being a father come in handy when you have to shoot with a child on the show?

Yes Yes, absolutely. It is coming in very handy. Bahut patient ho gaya hoon main. I've become quieter and more relaxed as a person now. I tend to become a kid myself when I am with my boys. So when I am shooting with Kiaan on the show, I tend to do similar things. I become a kid around him, I play with him. So that has been helping me develop a bond with him and that in turn helps us perform well.

The story is somewhat similar to that small chunk of Jawan where Shahrukh convinces Nayantara's daughter to let him marry her. Your comments on the same?

It is just one movie you know. I have a lot of movies in my mind now that you speak about this topic. But at the end of the day,a movie goes on for nearly 2 or 2 and a half hours. Whereas, with a television show, the story develops further, it is a whole experience you know. With our show, we are showing the journey of how Aryamaan impresses not just Jaanvi, but her son Kiaan and how he approves of Aryamaan for her. I think this is what makes the story beautiful.

For the unversed, Karan Vohra, who has been married to Bella Vohra since the year 2012. The couple was blessed with twin boys on the 16th of June, 2023.