 'That's My Dream': Excited Ananya Panday Spots Her Photo On Fuljhadi Packet, Poses With Chunky Panday & Bhavana (VIDEO)
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently celebrated Diwali with her family in Mumbai and had a priceless reaction upon seeing her photo on a fuljhadi packet. Excitedly, Ananya exclaimed, "I'm on the fuljhadi... That's my dream." Her uncle, Chikki Panday, humorously responded, "You’re on a fuljhadi packet now, you have arrived. Trust me."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 04:55 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was last seen in the Netflix film CTRL alongside Vihaan Samat in the lead. Recently, she celebrated Diwali with her family in Mumbai and a video from the Panday family's festive celebrations has been making the rounds on social media. Ananya's cousin Alanna Panday and her husband Ivor McCray shared a vlog on their YouTube channel, offering a peek into their Diwali celebrations.

In it, Ivor finds fuljhadi packets with Ananya's photo on the box and brings them home. Later, Alanna shows the fuljhadi packet to Ananya, capturing her priceless reaction. On seeing it, an excited Ananya exclaims, "I'm on the fuljhadi... That's my dream."

Check out the video:

Later, Ananya shows it to her mother, Bhavana Pandey and tells her, "I’m on the fuljhadi packet." The Student Of The Year 2 actress also click a photo to post it on her Instagram. 

Ananya’s uncle Chikki Panday then hilariously tells her, "You’re on a fuljhadi packet na, you have arrived. Trust me." In response, Ivor says, "On the side of the road. I was like is that Ananya? I have to buy this."

Ananya was also seen proudly posing with her parents, Chunky Panday Bhavana, as they held the fuljhadi packet in their hands.

Recently, Ananya celebrated her 26th birthday, where she also received a special wish from her boyfriend Walker Blanco, seemingly confirming their relationship. He shared a photo of the actress smiling for the camera and wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful. You are so special. I love you Anniee!"

Panday was previously dating actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in an untitled film based on C. Sankaran Nair with Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She also has Call Me Bae season 2.

