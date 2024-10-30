'I Love You Annie': Ananya Panday, Walker Blanco Make Relationship Official As Call Me Bae Actress Turns 26

Actress Ananya Panday turned 26 on October 30, and the first one to wish her was none other than her boyfriend, Walker Blanco. While reports of the two dating had been doing the rounds for quite some time now, looks like the couple finally decided to make it official, and what better day than the actress' birthday.

Blanco shared a picture of Ananya flashing her brightest smile at the camera. Wishing her, he wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful!! You are sooo special. I love you Annieee."

While Blanco is barely active on Instagram, his special post for Ananya was not missed by the latter's fans and within no time, it went viral on the internet.

Ananya and Blanco first made headlines after the two were spotted getting cosy at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding in July this year. The two were spotted dancing their hearts out as part of the baraat, and they also did not shy away from indulging in some PDA.

The two reportedly met at the second pre-wedding bash of Anant and Radhika, which was onboard a French cruise in May, months after Ananya broke up with Aditya Roy Kapur after dating for almost two years.

Earlier this month, the Call Me Bae actress embarked on a trip to Tanzania to explore the region's wildlife, and fans speculated that she was accompanied by Blanco on the trip.

For those unversed, Blanco is a former model, and while in the US, he walked the ramp for some of the biggest global fashion labels, including Giorgio Armani, and others.

Being a wildlife enthusiast, he is currently an employee at Anant Ambani's pet project, Vantara, in Jamnagar.