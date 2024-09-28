Ananya Panday REACTS To Viral Video Of Walker Blanco’s Phone Call: 'Not Trying To Hide...'

Actress Ananya Panday is ready for the release of her upcoming film CTRL on Netflix, which is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. In the film, she is playing the role of an influencer who shared every moment on her social media. Recently, at an award show, a viral video captured her getting a call from her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco; however, she flipped and ignored.

For the unversed, her phone screen flashed with his name but then she realised that she could not take the call mid-event so she flipped it upside down.

However, the video went viral on Reddit. Now Ananya reacted to the video and told News 18, "I’ve given up at this point. I’ve realised that the more I try to hide something or be sneaky, the more I get caught doing it. So, I’ve just let go now. Whatever! I don’t care now. I’m not trying to hide anything.”

She further spoke about how she does not tend to control what goes up on social media. "It’s not in my hands. I could mean something in the best of intentions and it could still be blown out of proportion. That’s why I don’t want to think too much of the repercussions of something because it will happen anyway. If you try to stop something or do something in the most logical way, people still will have something or the other to say. So, it’s best to not think so much about it," she added.

Ananya grabbed the headlines after she was seen getting cosy with Blanco at the Ambani wedding. While they have not publicly confirmed their relationship, sources close to them suggest that they share a close bond and mutual interests.

CTRL stars Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat in the lead roles. The thriller film is produced by Saffron Magicworks Andolan Films. It is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on October 4, 2024.