Vihaan Samat On Recreating Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Wedding Video In Call Me Bae

Actor Vihaan Samat has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his choices of films. His recent release, Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, is being loved by the audiences. He has projects like CTRL and The Royals lined up.

In an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, the actor talked about his character arc in Call Me Bae, his experience working with Ananya Panday as well as his future projects. Excerpts:

Call Me Bae showcases your grey side for the first time. Can you tell us more about your character and what drew you to this role?

My character is Agastya Chaudhary, owner of Chaudhary Multitech. He is a successful billionaire, well-to-do sort of guy. I think he is brash, bold, and confident and knows what he wants. This is different from what I have done before in my life because I have mostly played green flags and sweet, sensitive and caring characters. So I was excited to bring this side out in myself and to show people what I'm capable of.

How was your experience collaborating with Ananya Panday and how did your on-screen dynamics shape the story?

Our journey started before this project because we shot a film called CTRL, so we had an established rapport. It was easy to be with her on set, and of course, we have to start from ground zero again when we are doing Call Me Babe because it's a completely different dynamic. I think it allowed us to be more comfortable and free when we were acting with each other.

Can you share any memorable moments with the cast during the Call Me Bae shoot?

There was an owl on the set one of the days, and that was fun because I suddenly saw an animal. Other than that, it was just like a lot of joking and hanging around. We shot a wedding scene that was based on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding, and on that day, our director, Colln'D'Cunha, came up to me and showed me the clip on his phone and said, ‘Do this,’ and I said, ‘Okay’. This is Sidharth and Kiara. I just hope that the entire segment lives up to what the original was.

You're teaming up with Ananya again for CTRL. Tell us about your character in this project and how it differs from your role in Call Me Bae.

I can't tell you too much, but Ananya and I play influencers in this film. We're a pair, and we have a successful YouTube channel, and then we end up in a web of different things in life and different complications, and forces at play influence the two of us. It’s hard to describe without giving away the entire plot, but it is a mind-bending sci-fi cyber-thriller that is a screen life that you have never seen before.

The Royals is another exciting multistarrer you're part of. How do you approach ensuring that your character stands out, especially when working alongside other big names in the industry?

I never consider standing out as my main priority. I just pick projects with good scripts, makers, and co-actors where my character arc is very solid, and I feel for the character like I'm challenged and I can bring something new to it. So if I can't bring something new to it, I rarely do it.