Ananya Panday’s Call Me Bae Features Wedding Scene Resembling Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani's Viral Marriage Video

Actress Ananya Panday's web series Call Me Bae, released on September 6. In the first episode of her show, she gets married to Agastya (played by Vihaan Samat), the heir to a big business empire. The marriage is meant to save Bae's family from financial trouble.

The most interesting part is the wedding scene, which feels very familiar to the real-life wedding of Bollywood celebrity couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The comparisons between the two videos have gone viral on the internet. Bae (Ananya Panday) copies Kiara's signature hand gesture, and Agastya does Sidharth's famous time-check move, it's nearly a scene-by-scene copy. Even their bow with folded hands at the wedding altar seems like a direct reference to the Bollywood couple's real-life wedding.

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, many netizens shared their reactions and views about the same. Many expressed their disappointment on the video. One of the users wrote, "I'm so sorry Anu, I'm your fan but this s*cks actually."

Another user commented, "No one can recreate this and beat Kiara."

The third user wrote, "People commenting ki og is og can't beat the og. I mean duhhh!! Isn't that was supposed to be showing in the show. The story line ki Bella was forced to someone she not...she was made to do this..hainaa?? I don't understand the hate ?? like seriously."

"Ananya can't act seriously," the comment reads.

Call Me Bae stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur, in pivotal roles.

The story revolves around Bae, a rich young woman whose life falls apart when her family disowns her. It is produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra.