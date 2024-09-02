Sidharth Malhotra Buys Range Rover Worth ₹3 Crore, Takes Kiara Advani For A Drive In Mumbai (VIDEO)

Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have recently become the talk of the town for their new set of wheels. The couple has added a swanky new four-wheeler to their impressive car collection. A video is doing the rounds on social media platforms in which the couple is seen enjoying a drive on the streets of Mumbai.

In the video, Sidharth and Kiara are seen cruising through the streets, enjoying the comfort of their new vehicle. After doing a little research, we found out that their new Land Rover Range Rover 3.0 I LWB Autobiography is worth over Rs 3 crore.

The car is known for its top-notch features and opulent interiors, making it a popular choice among celebrities and luxury car enthusiasts. It boasts cutting-edge technology and a design that exudes sophistication.

Take a look at Sidharth and Kiara's video here:

Sidharth is also the owner of a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue and a Mercedes-Benz ML-Class SUV. On the other hand, Kiara drives an Audi A8L. She also owns a BMW 530D.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action-thriller Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. He also starred in the action-thriller series Indian Police Force, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. The actor has not announced any of his upcoming projects yet.

Kiara, on the other hand, will be seen in Game Changer with Ram Charan, as well as in War 2 with Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

On the personal front, Kiara and Sidharth tied the knot in February 2023 in Jaisalmer in the presence of their close friends and family members.