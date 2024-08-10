Model Apologises To Kiara Advani After Sidharth Malhotra Holds Her Close During Hot & Bold Ramp Walk (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra set the ramp on fire as he walked for Shantanu and Nikhil at a fashion event in Delhi on Friday (August 9). Several photos and videos have surfaced on social media in which the actor is seen with model Alicia Kaur. The duo went bold for their act and their chemistry has created quite a buzz on the internet.

In the visuals, Sidharth is seen striking dramatic poses with the Alicia on the ramp, holding her close. As she walked past him, she playfully tugged at his collar. Both Sidharth and the model embraced each other as they posed on the ramp.

The actor looked sharp in a black tuxedo with gold accents. Soon after the videos surfaced, netizens joked about Sidharth's actress-wife Kiara Advani.

A user commented, "Siddharth Bhai apko Ghar bhi Jana h to thoda sambhal ke." Another wrote, "Kiara crying in the corner."

"Kiara waiting home with 🦯 stick," read another comment. One of the fans wrote, "Kiara be like: ghar aao beta fir batati hoon."

On Saturday, the model shared one of the videos of their acts on her Instagram story and wrote, "#SorryKiara."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth was last seen in the action thriller Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. He also starred in the action thriller series Indian Police Force, created and directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash.