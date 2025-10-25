 Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan Attend Ad Legend Piyush Pandey's Funeral In Mumbai; Videos Surface
In the clips, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan can be seen greeting attendees with folded hands and paying their respects to Pandey. Filmmaker R Balki was also spotted in one of the videos, offering his condolences. Pandey's niece, actress-writer Ishita Arun, was seen in another video, mourning the loss alongside family and friends

Ria SharmaUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 12:03 PM IST
article-image

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan attended the funeral of advertising legend Piyush Pandey in Mumbai on Saturday (October 25). Heartbreaking videos from the last rites have surfaced on social media. Pandey passed away on Friday at the age of 70. He was reportedly battling an infection.

In the clips, Big B and Abhishek can be seen greeting attendees with folded hands and paying their respects to Pandey. Filmmaker R Balki was also spotted in one of the videos, offering his condolences.

Pandey's niece, actress-writer Ishita Arun, was seen in another video, mourning the loss alongside family and friends.

Singer Ila Arun, Pandey's sister, also arrived at the crematorium to pay her last respects. She also recalled some fond memories with Pandey as she bid him farewell.

On Friday, Big B had also paid an emotional tribute to the ad guru on social media. Big B wrote on his blog, "A creative genius .. a most amiable friend, and guide .. has left us .. No words to express our grief .. Piyush Pandey , passed away this morning .. The creative works left behind by him shall ever be an eternal emblem of his immeasurable creativity .. स्तब्ध ! निशब्द !! प्रथनायें (sic)."

Piyush Pandey and Big B had worked together for the famous polio ad campaign. The megastar had also featured in the song Mile Sur Mera Tumhara, which was written by Pandey.

Meanwhile, several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Hansal Mehta, Smriti Irani, and others, mourned Pandey's death on social media.

Known for creating iconic campaigns, Pandey’s legacy continues to inspire generations of creatives. He began his advertising career in 1982 as a client servicing executive at Ogilvy India. His first ad was a print campaign for Sunlight Detergent. Six years later, he moved into the creative department, where he crafted some of India's most iconic campaigns, including Luna moped, Fevicol, Cadbury, and Asian Paints.

Over a 40-year tenure, Pandey played a pivotal role in making Ogilvy & Mather the largest advertising agency in India, with Ogilvy India emerging as one of the country’s most creative offices. In September 2023, the agency announced a leadership transition, with Pandey stepping down to take on the role of Chief Advisor.

