'This Is Bandra, Not LA': Alanna Panday's Father Chikki Criticises Her For Wearing Tiny Bralette In Front Of In-Laws (VIDEO)

Ananya Panday's cousin, Alanna Panday, recently appeared in the reality series The Tribe, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The show also features five content creators, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, and Alfia Jafry, along with investor Hardik Zaveri. In the first episode, Alanna’s father, Chikki Panday, called her out for her outfit choice, a moment that left her visibly shocked.

In it, Alanna was seen wearing a mint green tiny bralette top and white cargo pants. The video showed Alanna welcoming her in-laws to India from Los Angeles for her wedding with Ivor Mccray. As the family gathered together, her father asked, "By any chance, did you forget to wear your top?" His comment left Alanna visibly shocked, and she responded, "What is wrong with you? "Are you serious? This is my top."

Further, she asked him, "What is wrong with this outfit?" Chikki adds, "Need a shirt with it. Don't you think?" Alanna firmly replies, "This is the shirt." Furthermore, Chikki humorously states, "This is not LA. This is Bandra," which leaves the entire family in splits.

Alanna explains to her father that she is wearing a bralette. To this, he says that "bras need to be covered."

Later, in the episode, Alanna tells her husband Ivor, "To me, at least, it is a top. Isn't that a top? Like a sports bra." To this, Ivor defends Chikki, stating, "I mean, I can see where is he coming from. But I feel like I am used to it."

The Tribe is directed by Omkar Potdar and is produced under Dharmatic Entertainment.

Alanna Panday tied the knot to Ivor McCray in March 2023 in Mumbai. She gave birth to her son River in July 2024.