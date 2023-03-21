WATCH: Pandit calls Alanna Panday’s husband Ivor McCray ‘Inder’; video goes viral

Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray | Photo File

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Pandey, got hitched to her long-time boyfriend, Ivor Mc Cray, last week in an intimate wedding ceremony. Several photos from their star-studded wedding function were shared on social media, but it seems like the hype isn’t over yet. There are still some photos and videos from their wedding, that are going viral on the internet.

We recently came across a video from their wedding, in which a pandit mistakenly calls Ivor ‘Inder’, leaving everyone in stitches.

What happens in this viral video?

In this clip, you will see how the priest begins the marriage ceremony by saying, "We have all gathered here to witness the wedding of Alanna and Inder." Hearing this, the bride starts laughing, and everyone present there goes LOL.

Further, Alanna’s mother, Deanne Pandey, corrects the priest, and then he starts chanting mantras with his right name.

Amid all this, Ivor had no clue what happened. When Alanna told him about the incident, even he couldn’t resist her smile.

This clip of their wedding was shared by designer Ambika Gupta with a caption, "his wedding was all kind of love, laughs & heart 🤍🤍🤍 🤭 thankyou @alannapanday @ivor ✨ thank you for the love, the hugs & for choosing us as your wedding designers ✨✨✨ @thea3project ✨✨ @deannepanday loved the way you corrected Panditji 😂✨ Inder Nahi Ivor 😂🤗"

Check out the viral clip here:

Groom Ivor’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ performance

Previously, we saw some videos from their sangeet ceremony going viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday, and the groom Ivor were seen shaking their legs to RRR’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’.

Even Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan danced at their wedding, and a clip of Aaryan Khan’s secret entry to the venue also created a stir on social media.