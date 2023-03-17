In Pics: Ananya Panday's stunning looks at Alanna's dreamy wedding

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023

Ananya Panday's cousin is finally married to Ivor McCray

The Liger actress slayed in different avatars during Alanna's wedding festivities

Ananya chose to wear a baby pink tube-top and lehenga for the Haldi rituals

The actress looked breathtakingly beautiful in this pink outfit

She simply got prettier at Sangeet

She looked gorgeous in a pastel lehenga

It's a finale! Ananya donned a gorgeous light blue and white saree

Here's another picture of the actress from the wedding

Thanks For Reading!

Checkout Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's complete wedding album
Find out More