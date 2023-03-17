Checkout Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's complete wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023

B-town's newest couple, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are finally married

Their marriage was a joyful celebration alongside friends and families. Let's have a look a short glimpse from Haldi to reception

Holi vali Haldi

The couple beamed with joy as they celebrated Haldi ceremony with friends and family

Midnight Mehendi

Swara and Fahad reportedly got each other’s names inked in Mehendi

Carnatic musical evening

Swara looked stunning as a Telugu bride

Sangeet - Qawwali Night

The Qawwali night was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Happily Married!

Here's a photo from their reception

