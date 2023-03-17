Checkout Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad's complete wedding album

By: FPJ Web Desk | March 17, 2023
B-town's newest couple, Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad are finally married
Their marriage was a joyful celebration alongside friends and families. Let's have a look a short glimpse from Haldi to reception
Holi vali Haldi
The couple beamed with joy as they celebrated Haldi ceremony with friends and family
Midnight Mehendi
Swara and Fahad reportedly got each other’s names inked in Mehendi
Carnatic musical evening
Swara looked stunning as a Telugu bride
Sangeet - Qawwali Night
The Qawwali night was also attended by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav
Happily Married!
Here's a photo from their reception
