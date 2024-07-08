Ananya Panday's Cousin Alanna Panday Welcomes Baby Boy With Husband Ivor Mc Cray, Shares FIRST Video Of Son

Ananya Panday’s cousin, Alanna Panday, who got hitched to her long-time boyfriend Ivor Mc Cray in March 2023, welcomed her first child, a baby boy. On Monday (July 8), the new parents took to their official Instagram account to announce the birth of their baby.

They posted an adorable video in which they also revealed the face of their son. They can be seen twinning in blue outfits in the clip.

"Our little angel is here," Alanna and Ivor Mc Cray captioned the video.

Soon after Alanna and Ivor shared the news, several celebrities congratulated the couple in the comments section. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap wrote, "Oh my god!!!! congratulations you guys."

Ishq Vishk Rebound actor Jibraan Khan wrote, "Ohhhhh my god !! Congratulations you two."

Ananya re-shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, "My beautiful baby boy nephew is here."

The couple had announced pregnancy on February 28 on Instagram. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai in the presence of their close friends and family members in March 2023.

Alanna and Ivor's wedding

Alanna, who is Chunky Panday's brother Chikki Panday's daughter, married Ivor McCray on March 16, 2023, in the presence of family and friends in Mumbai. Several B-Town celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, attended the wedding at Taj Colaba.

Alanna started dating Ivor a few years ago. They reportedly met for the first time at a Halloween party. Within a few months of dating, they started living together in Los Angeles. According to several media reports, Ivor is an American film director and photographer. Ivor proposed to Alanna for marriage in 2021. They got engaged in the Maldives.