 Thalapathy Vijay's AI-Generated Beard PHOTO Sparks Trolls As Fans Compare Him To Hugh Jackman's Wolverine: 'Don't Disrespect...'
Tamil actor Vijay, known as Thalapathy Vijay by his fans, is currently basking in the success of his latest offering, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT).

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, September 07, 2024, 11:17 AM IST
article-image

Tamil actor Thalapathy Vijay is currently riding high on the success of his latest action thriller, Greatest Of All Time (GOAT), which features a star-studded cast including Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Ajmal Ameer, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, and Yugendran. Amid this, a recent AI-generated photo of Vijay sporting a beard has been making waves on social media.

Soon after the photo went viral, fans compared him to Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman's look from the movie, Wolverine. However, the actor also faced trolling from netizens. Sharing the comparison results on X, the user wrote, "Wolverine 1026 pixels, Wolverine 360 pixels."

Check out the viral photo:

article-image

While another user added, "Wolverine from Meesho." "Left side: Wolverine at his home. Right side: Wolverine at Nani’s house," read a remark. Another said, "That is 144p. what are you even thinking." A third user stated, "Sastha Wolverine as they say."

Take a look at the comments:

article-image
article-image

Vijay's last on-screen appearance was in director Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand and Mathew Thomas.

The film was released in 2023.

This year, the actor made his foray into politics by launching his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. In a statement issued by the actor, he said, "We are making an application today to the EC to register our party, ‘Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam’. Our goal is to contest and win the upcoming 2026 assembly elections and bring about the fundamental political change that people want."

"Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people's work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it," he continued.

