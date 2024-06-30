Viral Video Shows Girl Asking Thalapathy Vijay To Remove His Arm From Around Her Shoulder - Here's The Truth

Thalapathy Vijay graced the second annual Education Award Ceremony held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Chennai on June 28, wherein he felicitated toppers of Class 10 and Class 12. A video of an incident which took place during the event has now gone viral, in which a girl, who was honoured for her score, can be seen asking the actor to remove his arm from around her shoulder.

An X user shared the video on the microblogging platform and wrote, "Hats off to this girl for showing this idli his place."

Here's The Truth

However, the clip that was shared was half and in the full video, the girl can be seen asking the actor to remove his arm from around her shoulder and then proceeding to hold it herself while striking a pose for the cameras.

Netizens slammed the user for uploading only a part of the video and spreading misinformation about the superstar. A user wrote, "You seem to have cut the video halfway! Intentionally or u feel u got what u need?"

"Reach ke liye kuch bhi," another user commented. "Hats off to you too for showing half the clip and trying to twist the reality," an X user said.

(For those who might think wrong)

During the event, Vijay also motivated students to say aways from toxicity. According to him, “Those who cannot pass the exam, those who cannot get the expected scores, should understand that success is never ending and failure is never final."

On the work front, Vijay will be next in Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). The action film also stars Prashanth, Prabhudheva, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Laila, Mohan, Aravind Akash, and Ajay Raj.

In the film, he plays dual roles as hero and villain. It is all set to have a theatrical release on September 5, 2024. He also has a political thriller, Thalapathy 69, in the pipeline.