 Thalapathy Vijay Appeals Youth To Avoid 'Temporary Pleasures, Drugs': 'Tamil Nadu Govt Has Failed Miserably' (VIDEO)
Thalapathy Vijay is currently in the final stages of his next film, The Greatest Of All Time aka The GOAT.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, June 28, 2024, 02:15 PM IST
article-image

Actor Thalapathy Vijay attended the second annual Education Award Ceremony held by Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam in Chennai to felicitate the students in Tamil Nadu who scored outstanding scores in the 10th and 12th competitive exams this year.

During the event, he asked the student to avoid 'temporary pleasures and drugs.' “Those who cannot pass the exam, those who cannot get the expected scores, should understand that success is never ending and failure is never final,” Vijay said.

Vijay ad, "Success is never-ending. Failure is never final."

Check out the video:

Taking a dig at the Tamil Nadu government, the actor said, "It's the government's duty to protect the youngsters from drugs. The current government has failed miserably."

The actor said that there is a need for good leaders in the state. Vijay's comment came after the current situation, as recently 60 students were found dead in the Hooch tragedy.

Earlier this year, Vijay declared the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

His statement read, “You all are well aware of the political situation of Tamil Nadu. On one side, we have a dysfunctional administration and corrupt political culture, and on the other, we have divisive politics that aims to divide people along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. Both impede our progress. It is uncontestable truth that people, more so in Tamil Nadu, are longing for a change in a political scenario and want a selfless, honest, secular and talented party to bring about a change. In this case, it is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents, as much as I can,” the statement read.

“Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people’s work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it,” said Vijay.

