 Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Thalapathy Vijay Struggles To Reach Polling Booth As He Gets Mobbed In Chennai (VIDEO)
Thalapathy Vijay returned from Russia after completing the schedule of his upcoming film, GOAT.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, April 19, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
On Friday, April 19, the first phase of elections for the 18th Lok Sabha elections started today in 21 states and union territories. After Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth, Dhanush and other celebrities, Thalapathy Vijay also arrived in Neelankarai, Chennai, to cast his vote.

Dressed in a white shirt, Vijay was seen struggling to reach the polling booth as he was mobbed brutally by his fans. Several police officers were seen protecting him and helping him.

Check out the video:

In the video, an injury was also seen on the actor's hand, which is from the recent stunt sequence for his film The Greatest Of All Time in Moscow, Russia.

In February 2024, Vijay declared the formation of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

His statement read, “You all are well aware of the political situation of Tamil Nadu. On one side, we have a dysfunctional administration and corrupt political culture, and on the other, we have divisive politics that aims to divide people along the lines of caste, creed, and religion. Both impede our progress. It is uncontestable truth that people, more so in Tamil Nadu, are longing for a change in a political scenario and want a selfless, honest, secular and talented party to bring about a change. In this case, it is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame, and everything after my parents, as much as I can,” the statement read.

“Politics is not just another career for me. It is a sacred people’s work. I have been preparing myself for it for a long time. Politics is not a hobby for me. That is my deepest desire. I want to fully involve myself in it,” said Vijay.

