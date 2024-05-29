Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT Shoot Causes Chaos In Pondicherry As Locals Panic Due To Explosions, SUV Crashes

The highly anticipated film starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, The Greatest Of All Time, aka GOAT, is being shot in Pondicherry for quite some time now. However, recently, the shoot resulted into a lot of chaos and panic among the locals and explosions were heard late in the night, which took the residents by surprise.

As per reports, Vijay and the team of GOAT were shooting for a high octane action sequence at Old Port road on Monday night, which involved massive explosions and SUVs crashing into each other.

While the makers had taken due permissions for the same from the authorities, the locals were caught unawares as the explosives went off resulting into loud noises and vibrations. The dramatic action sequence caused fear and panic among the locals who were not privy to the shoot activities and the nature of it.

However, the situation was brought under control and the makers clarified that no untoward incident was reported in the area due to the shoot.

This is not the first time that a film's shoot has caused inconvenience to the common people. During the shoot of Indian 2, three crew members were killed after a fatal accident took place on the sets.

Dhanush and his team were criticised after they failed to acquire proper permissions from the authorities to shoot in the Tirupati temple premises for the film Kubera. Earlier too, Dhanush had faced backlash after the makers of Captain Miller were accused of polluting Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve during the shoot.

Meanwhile, the shoot of GOAT has been going on in full swing for quite some time now and Vijay is expected to be seen in a never-seen-before avatar. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu and it also stars Prabhudheva, Meenakshi Chaudhry, Prashanth, Laila, and others.