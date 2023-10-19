Thalapathy Vijay Fans Throng At Theatres In Chennai As Leo Readies Itself For Release

Vijay's fans are excited about his film Leo's release and gathered outside Chennai Koyambedu Rohini theatre from the night itself.

Vijay-starrer 'Leo' is set to hit the theatres on October 19. However, the actor's fans have been waiting for the movie's release.

A board of houseful can be seen placed at the gate of the theatre.

Meanwhile, 'Leo' marks a reunion between Vijay and Kanagaraj after the 2021 blockbuster 'Master'.Trisha Krishnan also stars in the film. She has previously worked with Vijay in Tamil hits -- 'Ghilli', 'Kuruvi', 'Thirupaachi' and 'Aathi'. Sanjay Dutt and Trisha Krishnan are also a part of the film.

Makers of the upcoming film 'Leo' on the occasion of actor Sanjay Dutt's birthday (July 29), unveiled the first look of the 'Munna Bhai MBBS' actor.

Writer-director Lokesh Kanagraj took to Twitter and shared the first look video and wrote, "Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo." The clip showcases Sanjay as Antony Das making his way through a huge gathering followed by a close look at the actor, who is seen in a rugged look with a salt and pepper look.

Helmed by Lokesh Kanagraj the film is headlined by Thalapathy Vijay and marks Sanjay's Tamil debut. He was previously seen in the Kannada film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The film's production firm, Seven Screen Studio, announced on its social media website that the Leo audio event had been cancelled. The announcement created a lot of anger among Vijay fans but today Actor Vijay's fans, who were upset, have calmed down with the 'Leo' movie trailer.

