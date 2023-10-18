Leo Controversy: Thalapathy Vijay's Film To NOT Release On October 19 - Here's Why

The troubles for Thalapathy Vijay's much-awaited film Leo seem to have no end. The film has been at the centre of a barrage of controversies for the past one month, and now, looks like Leo will not even release on the announced date -- October 19.

As per recent reports, a producer has moved court, claiming his rights on the title 'Leo', and thus, a local court has stalled the film's release until October 20.

The makers are yet to release an official statement, and fans of Vijay are now left wondering if they will get to watch the high-octane Telugu actioner on the set release date or not.

Leo release stalled

On October 17, the City Civil Court in Hyderabad heard a petition filed by south film producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments, who claimed that he had the rights to the title 'Leo'.

He also demanded that the makers be asked to change the title before the film made its way to the theatres.

Post the hearing, the City Civil Court issued an order that Leo should not be released in theatres until October 20. The makers have not announced their course of action on the court's decision.

As per the official announcement, Leo has been scheduled to release in theatres on October 19 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Leo first show controversy

The recent title controversy comes amid the makers are already battling in court for securing early morning shows in Tamil Nadu.

The makers filed a petition in the Madras High Court, urging the court to allow the film's first show to be screened at 4 am on the day it releases in Tamil Nadu.

However, the court refrained from passing orders and directed the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision to not allow 7 am shows for the film.

