 Leo: Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals An Amitabh Bachchan Connection With Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer
The much-anticipated action-thriller will release in cinemas, next week

Updated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Without a doubt, the excitement for Thalapathy Vijay's Leo has travelled far and wide, making the film one of the most-anticipated releases of the last quarter of 2023.

From Anirudh Ravichander's chartbuster music to the blockbuster pairing of Vijay and Trisha Krishnan, from filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj mounting Leo as part of his Lokesh Cinematic Universe to Sanjay Dutt helming antagonistic shades in Tamil cinema, fans have all the reasons possible to look forward to the film.

In a recent media interaction, Kanagaraj shared an interesting revelation about a possible Amitabh Bachchan connect with his upcoming film. Speaking to journalist and film critic Baradwaj Rangan, the Kaithi and Vikram director shared that the trending Naa Ready song from Leo, was inspired from Bachchan's cult track Jumma Chumma from his 1990 film Hum. Kanagaraj shares that he wanted to raise a hat-tip to the song, hence, his brief to composer Anirudh was to create a high-octane track that could be recreated in a set-up where the hero is looking for an escape from his reality and is letting loose. Interestingly, Bachchan's Hum also starred Rajinikanth.

ABOUT LEO

Leo marks the second collaboration between director Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The 49-year old actor plays the titular role as Leo Das. The film also stars Trisha, who teams up with the actor after a gap of 15 years. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of the principal antagonist. The supporting cast also includes Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

