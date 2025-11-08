 Zarine Khan Death: 'Married As A Muslim, Cremated According To Hindu Rites', Daughter Farah Khan Ali Says Her Mother Was 'Very Special'
Zarine Khan Death: 'Married As A Muslim, Cremated According To Hindu Rites', Daughter Farah Khan Ali Says Her Mother Was 'Very Special'

Zarine Khan’s daughter, Farah Khan Ali, shared a heartfelt Instagram story reflecting on her late mother’s philosophy. She wrote, "She was kind-hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply." Farah also highlighted Zarine’s unique journey, noting she was born a Parsi, married a Muslim, and was cremated according to Hindu rites.

Anamika BhartiUpdated: Saturday, November 08, 2025, 01:01 PM IST
Zarine Khan | Instagram (farahkhanali)

Bollywood is currently mourning the death of Zarine Khan, and so are her children and grandchildren. One of her daughters, Farah Khan Ali, took to Instagram to share an emotional tribute to her mother. She spoke about how Zarine instilled in her the philosophy of "forgive and forget" in life.

Farah shared a touching tribute on her Instagram story, posting a photo of her mother, Zarine, adorned with white flowers. Farah wrote, "My mother Zarine Khan was a very special woman." She further talked about her mother's philosophy, saying, "Her philosophy of life was to 'Forgive and Forget.' She was kind hearted, loved by all her friends and family and cared deeply for one and all (sic)."

Farah further denoted her late mother as a bond that kept her family together. She concluded the note by writing, "Born a Parsi, Married as a Muslim and cremated according to Hindu rites. She epitomised Humanity and is someone whose legacy we hope to live (sic)."

Zarine Khan

Zarine Khan | Instagram (farahkhanali)

Farah then shared a post by Priyanka Chopra, in which the actress wrote, "Will always remember you with the greatest joy and incredible energy. You will be very missed Zarine aunty." Farah also shared a Mother’s Day clip from the past on her Instagram story, writing, "Missing you mumma."

Zarine Katrak (Khan) was a famous model of her time. She then entered the film industry and did films like 'Tere Ghar Ke Samne' and 'Ek Phool Do Mali.' After getting married to Sanjay Khan, Zarine changed her acting profession and pursued her career in interior design. She also wrote books on cooking and lifestyle.

Zarine Khan died on November 7, 2025 and was survived by her four kids, Zayed Khan, Farah Ali Khan, Simone Arora, and Sussanne Khan, and husband Sanjay Khan. As per several reports, Zarine died due to age-related ailments.

