Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Baby Boy: 'Bhagwan Ki Meherbani...', Dada Sham Kaushal Pens A Heart-Warming Note

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were blessed with a baby boy on Friday, November 7, 2025. On Saturday, Vicky's father and action director, Sham Kaushal, took to Instagram to share a heart-warming note. He wrote, "Shukariya Rab da...AAAA AKal se Bhagwan ka mere parivar pe etna meherban rehne ke liye, jitna bhi shukar kar raha hun, unki blessings ke samne kam pad raha hai. God is & has been so kind."

He further wrote, "Bhagwan ki meherbani aise hi mere bachon pe aur sabse junior Kaushal pe bani rahe. Hum sab bahut khush hain aur bahut blessed feel kar rahe hain. So so happy on becoming Dada. May God bless all. Rab Rakha (sic)."

While announcing the arrival of their son, Vicky and Katrina had posted, "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy. 7th November, 2025. Katrina & Vicky (sic)."

Bollywood Celebrities Congratulate Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif

Many Bollywood celebrities have congratulated Vicky and Katrina. Rajkummar Rao, who is going to become a father soon, commented, "Heartiest Congratulations @vickykaushal09 and @katrinakaif This is the most beautiful feeling. God bless you guys and the little one (sic)."

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post, "Sooooo happy! Congratulations (sic)." Ranveer Singh wrote, "God bless!!!"

Kriti Sanon commented, "Congratulations you two!!! ❤️❤️🤗🤗 and all the love for this beautiful new chapter!! (sic)." Madhuri Dixit wrote on the post, "Congratulations to both of you! Sending love to the little one (sic)."

A few days ago, Parineeti Chopra was also blessed with a baby. She took to her Instagram story to congratulate Vicky and Katrina. The actress wrote, "Play dates just got their newest member! Congratsss mamma and papa (sic)."