Leo Makers File Petition In Madras HC Requesting 4 Am Show Of Thalapathy Vijay's Film On Release Day

The makers of Thalapathy Vijay's Leo, Seven Screen Studios Production, has filed a petition before the Madras High Court requesting to allow the film to be screened at 4 am on the first day of the film's release in Tamil Nadu. The much-awaited film is all set to hit the big screens on October 19, 2023.

The producers have also requested to allow screenings of Leo at 7 am from October 19 to October 24. According to ANI, the Madras HC will hear the petition tomorrow.

On October 13, the Tamil Nadu government granted permission to Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo to hold one extra show for the first six days. However, they clarified that the first screening of the film will commence only at 9 am in the state.

"All theatres can screen only one special show, the opening show will start at 9 am and the last show will end at 1.30 am," the GO reportedly read.

The trailer of Leo created quite a buzz on social media and fans of Vijay are leaving no stone unturned to share their excitement ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has reportedly been issued a U/A certificate, while the trailer has been censored with an A certificate.

Leo marks the second collaboration between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay after their 2021 film Master. The film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Harold Das, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Maya S Krishnan, Mathew Thomas, Mansoor Ali Khan and Priya Anand.

