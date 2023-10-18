 Leo Release: Tamil Nadu Govt Refuses To Allow Thalapathy Vijay-Starrer's Early Morning Shows Citing Traffic Woes
The state government had already allowed five shows from 9 am to 1:30 am the next day.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, October 18, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
Tamil Nadu Home department on Wednesday denied permission for 7 am screening of Tamil superstar, Thalapathy Vijay's new movie, 'Leo', awaiting a grand release on October 19.

On Tuesday, the Madras High Court had directed the producers of the movie to approach the state government regarding special screenings during early mornings.

A meeting of the producers association, Tamil Nadu Movie Theater's association and government officials was held this morning.

State Home secretary P Amudha has written to Seven Screen Studios, the producers of the movie, 'Leo' on the decision of the government and the inability to screen the movie at 7 am for the first six days from the release day.

In the letter, she mentioned that the decision was taken after eliciting views from Tamil Nadu Theater and Multiplex owners association, the commissioner of Revenue administration and the Director General of Police.

The movie theaters association office-bearers informed the home secretary that they had made all arrangements for screening of four shows of the movie from 9 am onwards as per the directive from the government as also five shows for the first six days from October 19.

The revenue administration secretary also informed the home secretary that there was a possibility of over crowding and traffic congestion affecting the normal public life as well as security if the screening was allowed before 9 am.

State police chief Shankar Jiwal also informed the home secretary that the police would have to provide security from 5 am onward if the shows were permitted from 7 am.

Huge crowds are expected to throng the theaters for the show and hence it would affect the traffic and hindrance to school-going children, the DGP said.

He requested the home secretary to refuse permission for the 7 am shows and the home secretary took a position that all five shows be held between 9 am to 1:30 am the next day.

