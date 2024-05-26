TGIKS Review: Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor Are Saving Grace For This Otherwise Skippable Episode

The Great Indian Kapil Sharma Show recently featured Bollywood legends Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor, and while the 40-minute episode had its moments, it was a mixed bag. We bring to you a list of things that worked for us and what didn't.

The Highlights:

- The episode kicked off with Anil Kapoor dancing to "Bella Ciao," followed by a hilarious skit where he takes over as the host, and Farah Khan expressing her desire to steal Archana Puran Singh's seat. This lighthearted banter sets the tone for a entertaining episode.

-Anil and Farah's candid confessions and secret-revealing sessions are laugh-out-loud moments. From their morning "bitching sessions" to Farah's revenge tactics, their segment is the highlight of the show.

The Lowlights:

- Sunil Grover's segment falls flat, with his character searching for a bride but failing to inject any humor.

- Rajeev Thakur's sexist remarks on Archana Puran Singh are cringeworthy, and even Anil Kapoor seems to agree, saying "this joke is cracked 150 times." It is clearly time for the writers to come up with fresh material.

- Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda's recreation of Farah Khan's iconic "Chaiyya Chaiyya" feels absolutely unnecessary and fails to make you laugh.

Overall, while the episode has some funny moments, the dull segments outweigh the highlights. If you're a fan of Farah Khan's comedic timing, you might still enjoy it, but otherwise, it's a skippable episode.