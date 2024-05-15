 VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Recites Shah Rukh Khan's Dialogue, Mimics His Signature Pose On The Great Indian Kapil Show
VIDEO: Ed Sheeran Recites Shah Rukh Khan's Dialogue, Mimics His Signature Pose On The Great Indian Kapil Show

The four-time Grammy winner also sang a random Hindi and Bhojpuri song for Sunil Grover which he created on the stage

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

The makers of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' (TGIKS) on Wednesday shared the new promo of the show, featuring the Grammy-winning pop star Ed Sheeran.

The celebrity talk show is hosted by stand-up comedian Kapil Sharma.

The promo begins with Kapil saying, "Please welcome the man, who has sold more than 150 million records. Ed Sheeran."

Krushna Abhishek continues, saying, "These people say that there's no 'Ad' on Netflix, guess what, Ed Sheeran has come."

Kapil further says to Ed: "You're younger than me in age. But I am younger than you in English."

The global pop icon goes desi, and sings a Bhangra remix of his famous track 'Shape of You'.

The video further shows a girl from the audience shouting, "I love you Ed", to which Ed replies: "Love you too".

article-image

Kapil then says, "I am watching your videos. You went to Shahrukh Khan's house. You met him, wow."

Ed then tries to speak SRK's iconic dialogue in Hindi "Bade bade shehron mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain", from the 1995 musical romantic drama 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' (DDLJ) starring SRK and Kajol.

Ed wins the heart as he poses in SRK's signature DDLJ pose.

The four-time Grammy winner then sings a random Hindi and Bhojpuri song for Sunil Grover which he created on the stage: "aayo aayo Lakhanpal nu janamdin aayo."

article-image

Sunil, who is dressed as a rockstar, says to Ed, "We have a program in Rajasthan, so you're hired."

The video ends with Kapil saying, "He has specially come to meet me". To which Ed replies in Hindi, "nahi nahi. mere show hai Mumbai me".

The post is captioned as: "The perfect collaboration doesn't exis."

The episode will air on Saturday at 8 pm on Netflix.

