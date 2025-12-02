 Kartik Aaryan's Parents Buy Office Unit In Mumbai's Vile Parle Worth ₹ 10.83 Crore
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have bought an office unit in Mumbai's Vile Parle area worth Rs. 10.83 crore. The office space is in a commercial building. Read on to know more...

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 08:47 PM IST
article-image
Kartik Aaryan With His Parents | Instagram

In September this year, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan has bought an office in Mumbai's Andheri area worth Rs. 13 crore. Now, according to a report, the actor's parents have bought an office unit in Mumbai's Vile Parle area.

NDTV Profit has reported that, as per the details accessed by Zapkey, Kartik's parents, Mala Tiwari and Manish Tiwari, have purchased an office unit worth Rs. 10.83 crore, and also paid Rs. 65 lakh as the stamp duty. The transaction was registered on November 27, 2025. As per the documents, the carpet area of the property is 1,228 sq ft, and there are also two parking spaces.

The office was purchased from Notan House Pvt. Ltd, and according to their website, the property is 1.6 km from Vile Parle railway station, 3 km from Andheri railway station, and 6.5 km from the Bandra–Worli Sea Link.

In September this year, Kartik had also bought a 2,000 sq. ft. plot worth Rs. 2 crore at Chateau de Alibaug. While talking about it, he had said,  “Alibaug has become one of the most exciting places to invest in today — close to Mumbai and I plan to build my own home there. This is the first time I have invested in land and with full trust in The House of Abhinandan Lodha. I’m glad to have made this investment.”

Kartik Aaryan Upcoming Movies

Kartik will next be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri. The film, which also stars Ananya Panday, is a romantic comedy, and it is slated to release on December 25, 2025.

The trailer of the film was released a few days ago, and it had grabbed everyone's attention. The movie looks like a refreshing rom-com.

He also has Naagzilla lined up, which is slated to release in August next year.

