Perfect! Madhuri Dixit Sings Ed Sheeran's Romantic Track With Husband Shriram Nene In New Video

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Shriram Nene on Thursday treated fans with a glimpse of his wife singing British singer Ed Sheeran's song 'Perfect' on social media.

He dropped a video on Instagram and wrote, "So much fun doing a cover of #Perfect - Always one of our favourites @teddysphotos #EdSheeran @jonathanpaul_piano" In the video, the couple sing in their soulful voice. Madhuri wore a shimmery co-ord set while her husband chose to wear a black formal suit.

As soon as Shriram Nene posted the video, netizens chimed in the comment section.

A user wrote, "Wow beautifully sung it, didn't know that Madhuri ji can also sing beautifully. big fan of her." Another fan commented, "My favorite song of Ed Sheeran! Lovely singing you both!!!"

Earlier, Ed performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics) on Saturday evening, as part of his Asia and Europe Tour, 2024.

Madhuri married Shriram, a doctor, on October 17, 1999. She relocated to the US and lived there for over a decade. The couple's first son Arin was born in 2003, and their second child Ryan was born in 2005.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Madhuri was last seen in the Marathi film 'Panchak'. Addinath Kothare, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Bharti Achrekar, and others star in 'Panchak'. The film's core subject is around Addinath's character's quest to seek a common platform amidst turmoil, challenging old ideas, and offering a novel viewpoint to the plot.

She was also seen in 'Maja Ma'. Helmed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film was a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.