 Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit Dance To Rihanna's Music At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala; WATCH Inside Video
On Friday night, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, March 02, 2024, 08:13 PM IST
article-image

On Friday night, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's cocktail party was held in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and it was themed An Evening in Everland, which was attended by many celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh, among others.

An inside video from Anant and Radhika's celebrations is doing the rounds on social media, in which Shah Rukh Khan can be seen dancing to Rihanna's music, while his wife Gauri Khan was seated beside him. Madhuri Dixit, on the other hand, was also spotted grooving with her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene.

Check out the video:

article-image
Deepika, Ranveer, SRK, Gauri and others enjoying Rihanna's performance
byu/Prestigious_Bus7241 inBollyBlindsNGossip
article-image

On Saturday, celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor were seen arriving at Jamnagar, Gujarat for the day 2 of Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding festivities.

Singer Akon will also be in Jamnagar to attend the festivities. Earlier today, Diljit Dosanjh made his way to the venue.

Reportedly, a video from inside the celebrations on Friday at Jamnagar suggests that 5000 drones were used for the light show.

article-image

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani is set to tie the knot with Radhika Merchant, on July 12 in Mumbai. 

Recently, the soon-to-be-married couple initiated their pre-wedding festivities with a traditional 'Lagan Lakhvanu' ceremony in Jamnagar.

Anant and Radhika got engaged in January 2023 in a traditional ceremony at Antilia in Mumbai.

