VIDEO: Rihanna Pays Homage To Indian Culture By Performing Barefoot At Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Gala

On March 1, Rihanna took the internet by storm after she returned to the stage after 7 years at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, Gujarat. However, what left netizens in shock was to see the singer perform barefoot on the stage.

When asked why Rihanna chose to perform barefoot, an eye witness told Entertainment Tonight said, “She performed barefoot, which was an homage to the Indian culture. She didn't have any wardrobe changes but added a pink cap at the end of her performance."

Check out the video:

Further, the source added that Rihanna performed for 40 minutes at the pre-wedding.

"She was happy to be back performing with a smile. She had her own energy and aura onstage. While singing 'Diamonds' she had fireworks in the background, which was the cherry on top," concluded the source.

Rihanna was seen wearing a fluorescent green bodycon and glittery custom-made gown by Manish Malhotra.

As she started the show in Jamnagar, the singer gave a beautiful speech for the Ambani family. She said, “Good evening everyone. It is my honor to be here tonight. I have never been to India. And thanks to the Ambani family, I am here tonight. Anant and Radiki (Radhika), thank you for having me here. God bless your union. I wish you all the best. Congratulations. How many of you believe in love?”