Rihanna Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction During Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Bash Performance In Jamnagar

International pop sensation Rihanna encountered a wardrobe malfunction during her iconic performance at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar on March 1. Several pictures and videos of Rihanna have been doing the rounds on social media platforms.

For the grand event, Rihanna opted for a green bodycon shimmery gown. She completed her look with a neckpiece, earrings and a pink scarf. The singer performed on some of her all-time hit tracks like Diamonds, Rude Boy, Pour It Up and others.

However, Rihanna also suffered a wardrobe malfunction. A picture of her torn dress has gone viral on social media. In the said photo, Rihanna can be seen on the stage with Nita Ambani. The sleeves of the singer's dress is seen torn near the underarm.

A report in India Today stated that Rihanna has charged nearly $8-$9 million (Rs 66 to 74 crore) for her performance. Reportedly, most of the cost for her grand act went into transporting her stage equipment, outfits for her and the background performers.

Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations will go on till March 3. Several Bollywood celebrities, politicians, sports personalities, as well as businessmen, have reached Jamnagar to be a part of the festivities.

After her performance, Rihanna left Jamnagar and was spotted posing with paparazzi before jetting off. In one of the now-viral videos, she is also seen hugging female cops at the airport.

Besides Rihanna, Indian singers who are expected to perform at the bash are Diljit Dosanjh, Ajay-Atul, Arijit Singh and others. It was earlier reported that for the pre-wedding bash, a detailed dress code planner, along with a visual mood board for each theme, has been sent to all the guests along with the invitation.

Anant and Radhika, who got engaged in a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023, will tie the knot in July 2024.