'Will You Eat It?: Pak Actress Mawra Hocane TROLLED By Indian Influencer As She Pets Her 'Angels' On Bakri Eid 2024

Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, who starred in the Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, has reacted to an Indian influencer who mocked her for her 2024 Eid al-Adha/Bakri Eid post. Dressed in a beautiful baby pink traditional outfit, the actress shared a video, on Monday (June 17), in which she is seen sitting in a garden area playing with goats while terming them "angels".

The video also shows the actress posing with the goats for pictures. In the cation of her post, Mawra called the goats 'angels' and wrote, "8AM on Eid morning with my angels 🤍🥲 #eidmuBAAAArak 🐐 (did u hear that one?)"

Soon after she shared the post, Indian social media influencer Stefy Gupta took to the comments section and asked Mawra, "Than you will eat it?"

Replying to the user, the actress wrote, "Actually the idea is to distribute it among people who can't afford it."

Another user who commented saying she and her children couldn't see the goats being sacrificied, "You are brave, I can't see of my goats like this. My boys see to them." To this, Mawra replied, "It's hardddd but I have to console my house helps children every year... they bawl like no body's business putting up a brave face."

Mawra's post did not go down well with a section of users who criticised her advocating bloodless Eid, however, others came out in her support and spoke in favour of the slaughter practice.

"Angel ko hi kat ke kha jayenge yeh log," a user wrote, whereas another commented, "Kysa pyar hai isko he katke kahyegi phir."

"Plz ap enko marna mat katna mat... apnii eid ko ache se celebrate karna. But don't it," read another comment.

One of Mawra's fans commented, "Why so surprised we Muslim eat non veg lol."

Another comment read, "Pehle pyar degi,, fir maar degi . STOP ANIMAL SLAUGHTER."

The 31-year-old actress starred opposite Harshvardhan Rane in Sanam Teri Kasam. However, Pakistani artistes were banned from working in India after the 2016 Uri attack. She has also not appeared in any other Indian projects since the ban. However, the Mumbai High Court recently lifted the longstanding ban on Pakistani artists in India.

Mawra has been a part of Urdu film Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 and Pakistani projects like Qissa Meherbano Ka, Sabaat, Daasi, Sammi, Haasil, Shareek-e-Hayat, Maryam and others.