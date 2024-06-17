Swara Bhasker Lashes Out At X User For 'Proud To Be Vegetarian' Post On Bakri Eid: 'Impregnating Cows, Stealing Their Milk...'

Actress Swara Bhasker came down heavily on a netizen on Monday after the latter posted a picture of her food and wrote that she was 'proud to be a vegetarian'. Calling it 'virtue signalling', the actress slammed the user for putting up a post about vegetarianism on the day when Muslims were celebrating Bakri Eid.

The netizen, identified as Nalini Unagar, took to her X handle to share a photo of her food and wrote, "I'm proud to be a vegetarian. My plate is free from tears, cruelty and guilt."

It did not go down well with Swara, who lashed out at her and stated that vegetarianism involved denying a calf their mother's milk and killing a plant right from its roots.

"Honestly… I don’t understand this smug self righteousness of vegetarians. Your entire diet is made up of denying the calf its mother’s milk.. forcibly impregnating cows then separating them from their babies & stealing their milk. You eat root vegetables? That kills the whole plant! Please relax with the virtue signalling just because it’s Bakr Eid!" Swara wrote.

Swara got married to Fahad Ahmad in February 16, 2023, and they welcomed their firstborn -- a baby girl named Raabiya -- in September of the same year. The actress is often seen celebrating festivals of both the faiths, and she had once stated that her baby girl is a 'mish mash' of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra, Hindu and Muslim.

"Since our wedding, we’ve been discovering common cultural practices that both Hindus and Muslims in North India share which reinforces my belief that human beings can come from all manner of diversity but love and joy will find a common language," she had said.