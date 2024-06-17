Inside YRKKH's Rohit Purohit & Wife Sheena Bajaj's First Mumbai Home

By: Aanchal Choudhary | June 17, 2024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rohit Purohit and his wife Sheena Bajaj recently bought their first home together.
The Vanshaj fame took to her Instagram handle to share a few glimpses from the couple's grah pravesh pooja which also co incided with her birthday and fathers day.
Sharing these glimpses, Sheena penned a heartfelt note and wrote, ''Birthday ,ghar parwesh,family time n Father’s Day when it’s all on the same day sooo happy for our first ashiyana in Mumbai #dreamscometrue''
The couple's Grah pravesh celebrations were attended by both their families.
Sheena also posed for selfies along with her parents.
Rohit and Sheena have been married for five years. This house marks their first house together in Mumbai.
While Sheena is currently seen in Sony SAB's show Vanshaj, Rohit, who replaced Shehzada Dhami to essay the titular character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has gone ahead to become an audience favourite.