Ayesha Khan SLAMS Netizen For Sending Her Vulgar Messages On Instagram: 'Wonder How Women Are Safe Around Him'

Ayesha Khan, who rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss 17, recently slammed a user for sending her obscene and vulgar messages on Instagram.

Sharing a screenshot on her Instagram story, Ayesha shared the man's photo and said, "High time we give name and shame to these people!! They are around us, it's just we don't know how they think of women, when no one's watching. Wonder how women in his family are safe around him. Aise kaise chalega? Aap jo mann mein aaye keh denge just because you know, no one's gonna point it out, no one's gonna know aapne kise kya message kiya?"

Check it out:

"I know well wishers will ask me not to give attention to creeps like these? But hum bolenge nahi toh badlaaav aayega kaise? And please no, mera account hack ho Gaya tha, maine nahi bheja message vali storiyan. @god.assaulteryt next time apne soch se behtar sapne dekhna," added Ayesha.

On the work front, Ayesha worked as a junior artist in the popular television serial Kasauti Zindagii Kay, starring Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes.

She made her television debut with the show Baalveer Returns, where she played the role of Birba that featured Dev Joshi in the titular role.

Later, Ayesha entered Bigg Boss 17 as a wild card contestant and claimed that Munawar Faruqui was 'two-timing' her and Nazila Sitaishi. In the show, she made several serious allegations against him.

She also said that Faruqui met her under the pretext of casting her in a music video. Further, Khan revealed that the stand-up comedian dated multiple women simultaneously.