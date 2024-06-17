 Jawan Director Atlee To Cast Salman Khan In His Next After Fallout With Allu Arjun?
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJawan Director Atlee To Cast Salman Khan In His Next After Fallout With Allu Arjun?

Jawan Director Atlee To Cast Salman Khan In His Next After Fallout With Allu Arjun?

Atlee is currently working on the script, and the film will be announced soon under the banner of Sun Pictures

IANSUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

After collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan, director Atlee is set to join forces with another Bollywood superstar for his next film.

The director is reportedly set to team up with Salman Khan, who was last seen in 'Tiger 3'.

According to media reports, Atlee initially aimed to collaborate with Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. However, after not getting the actor's approval, he pitched a new idea to Salman Khan, which the Bollywood superstar really liked.

It is also reported that Atlee's substantial paycheck was a concern for Geetha Arts, owned by Allu Arjun's father, Allu Aravind.

Atlee is currently working on the script, and the film will be announced soon under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Read Also
VIDEO: Airport Security Guard STOPS Atlee To Make Way For Salman Khan - Here's What The Latter Did...
article-image

Shooting is expected to start next year, as Salman is currently busy with 'Sikandar', directed by A.R. Murugadoss, who is known for the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Ghajini'.

'Sikandar', which has booked an Eid 2025 release date, is expected to wrap up production by March 2025.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been postponed to a Diwali release due to some remaining VFX patchwork. With 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' shifting its release date, many Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi films have now booked the August 15 release slot.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Will You Eat It?: Pak Actress Mawra Hocane TROLLED By Indian Influencer As She Pets Her 'Angels' On...

'Will You Eat It?: Pak Actress Mawra Hocane TROLLED By Indian Influencer As She Pets Her 'Angels' On...

Jawan Director Atlee To Cast Salman Khan In His Next After Fallout With Allu Arjun?

Jawan Director Atlee To Cast Salman Khan In His Next After Fallout With Allu Arjun?

Inside YRKKH's Rohit Purohit & Wife Sheena Bajaj's First Mumbai Home

Inside YRKKH's Rohit Purohit & Wife Sheena Bajaj's First Mumbai Home

Ayesha Khan SLAMS Netizen For Sending Her Vulgar Messages On Instagram: 'Wonder How Women Are Safe...

Ayesha Khan SLAMS Netizen For Sending Her Vulgar Messages On Instagram: 'Wonder How Women Are Safe...

Pavithra Gowda's Daughter Khushi Shares FIRST Post After Actress' Arrest In Renuka Swamy's...

Pavithra Gowda's Daughter Khushi Shares FIRST Post After Actress' Arrest In Renuka Swamy's...