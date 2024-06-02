VIDEO: Airport Security Guard STOPS Atlee To Make Way For Salman Khan - Here's What The Latter Did Next

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, along with scores of other celebs, was recently seen jetting off to France for the pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. And while at it, he crossed paths with Jawan director Atlee, who was stopped by the airport security to make way for the Kick star.

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which Atlee can be seen reaching the private airport in Mumbai first. However, he was soon followed by Salman's car, and while the actor posed for the paparazzi, Atlee quietly tried to enter the airport.

But he was abruptly stopped and made to stand aside by the security personnel at the airport so that Salman could enter first. And while Atlee patiently stood aside, it did not go unnoticed by Salman, who went ahead and greeted the director. Not just that, but the Bhaijaan of Bollywood also told the guards that he was with him and made sure that Atlee entered first.

The two were seen exchanging pleasantries and greeting each other with warm smiles as they entered the airport together.

Salman's gesture won the hearts of netizens and they praised him for the warm moment. "Really sweet gesture," a user commented, while another hoped for a Salman and Atlee movie soon.

On the work front, Salman is currently gearing up for his next titled Sikander, which marks his first collaboration with Ghajini fame AR Murugaddoss. Besides, he also has The Bull with Karan Johar, but if reports are to be believed, the film has been put on the back burner due to logistical issues.