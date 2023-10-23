Tara Sutaria To Star In The Official Music Video Of Prateek Kuhad's Mulaqat: WATCH Teaser

Tara Sutaria is clearly the hot favourite of the season. Surely for all the right reasons. As the actress gears up for the release of her first OTT release Apurva, later in November, fans will see the petite beauty in a brand new music video for popular singer/songwriter Prateek Kuhad.

Releasing the teaser of the music video of his trending new single Mulaqat, Prateek took to Instagram to announce his special collaboration with the Student Of The Year 2 actress. His caption reads, "The music video for Mulaqat drops on Wednesday night. Big hugs to @tarasutaria for being a part of this, she and her team were an absolute joy to work with! And shoutout to the main man @lendrickumar for bringing my visions to life. Can’t wait for you all to watch it!"

The music video of the song will hit the internet on October 25 with Lendrick Kumar having directed the same.

Watch the teaser below:

As soon as the singer shared the teaser, fans took to the comment section to drop their reactions which brimmed of excitement and happiness.

One user wrote, "Let the official video come!!!!!!!!!"

Another wrote, "WAS WAITING FOR THIS TO COME !!"

Earlier, Prateek had given a special tease about the upcoming collaboration between Tara and him in an earlier post, where the 33-year old singer/songwriter had shared some BTS shots of the music video, which has been apparently shot in picturesque Kochi.

Check out the earlier post below.

Reacting to the post, Dhak Dhak actress Sanjana Sanghi had commented, "I see 2 special humans".

Tara Sutaria's upcoming films

Tara was last seen in the action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' which garnered decent responses from the audience. The actress will be next seen in 'Apurva' which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The film will be Tara's first as a solo female lead. It will release on an OTT platform on November 14.

It was also reported that Tara will play the lead opposite Kartik Aaryan in Aashiqui 3. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers of the film yet.

About Prateek Kuhad

One of the most loved Indian singer/songwriters whose music has been applauded by former US President Barack Obama, Prateek's music has found a unique following amongst international listeners across the globe. His music has been featured in the Netflix specials Little Things and Dhamaka. He also sung and composed for the late Irrfan Khan-Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Karwaan.

